Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

ATUS opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

