Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 9,976 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 38.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 488,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.24 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

