Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $828,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,252 shares of company stock worth $17,039,074. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

