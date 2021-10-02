Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

