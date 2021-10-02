iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

