Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,490 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.24% of Rush Street Interactive worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $19.03 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1,903.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

