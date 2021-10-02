Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

