CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $24.90 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.