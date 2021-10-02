Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Livent has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -263.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Livent by 219.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.