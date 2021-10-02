World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $196.99 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

