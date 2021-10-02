Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,624.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.48. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

