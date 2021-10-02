Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 406,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $10.13 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.