Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

