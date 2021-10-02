Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

