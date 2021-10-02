Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

