WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

