Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 156,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MCRI opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.