Shell Asset Management Co. Has $962,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $9,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

