First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:MCEF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 1,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.