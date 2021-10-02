Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.14 and last traded at $56.18. Approximately 392,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 330,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.