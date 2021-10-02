Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after buying an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 206.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

