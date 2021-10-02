Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Sylogist stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Sylogist has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.