Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.27. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

