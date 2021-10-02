Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 23,400 Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.28% of Northeast Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $34.29 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

