Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.82 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

