Greenbrook TMS’s (GBNH) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

