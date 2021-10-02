Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

SWIM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

