J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

JDWPF opened at $15.17 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

