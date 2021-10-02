Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,029 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

