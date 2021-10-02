Andrew F. Burton Sells 15,887 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $113.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

