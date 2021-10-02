Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 88,882 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.

PGNY opened at $57.21 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

