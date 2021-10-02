Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 88,882 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.
PGNY opened at $57.21 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78.
PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.