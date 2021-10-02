Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 96,614 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INSM stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

