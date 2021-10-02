Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $92,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

