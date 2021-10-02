Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.38% of 1st Constitution Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

