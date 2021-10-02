Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $114.94 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

