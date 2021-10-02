Ergoteles LLC Invests $763,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $285.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.91. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

