Ergoteles LLC Makes New $746,000 Investment in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bankwell Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.