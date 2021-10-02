Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

VCYT stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

