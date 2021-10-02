Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $319,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA opened at $65.95 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

