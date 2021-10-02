Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.40.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

