Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

BSET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.29 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

