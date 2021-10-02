Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $49,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

