Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 84.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,570,000 after buying an additional 126,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

