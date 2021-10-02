Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.21 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 154,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after buying an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after buying an additional 477,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

