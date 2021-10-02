The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

