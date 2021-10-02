Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

SBSI opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

