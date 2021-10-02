Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 900,000 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 171,975 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $3,341,474.25.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $3,715,339.00.

Shares of DFH opened at $17.85 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

