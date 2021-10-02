Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $436.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.