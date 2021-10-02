Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBRX shares. Truist cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

