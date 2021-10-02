Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 54,242 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,514.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 290,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of ACI opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.